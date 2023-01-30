ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAN opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $267,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.