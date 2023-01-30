ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MAN opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69.
ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $267,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
