Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.