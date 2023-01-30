MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at DA Davidson

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

HZO opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

