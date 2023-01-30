MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $336.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $336.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.09.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.8 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $372.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after buying an additional 344,316 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $30,355,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.