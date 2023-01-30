MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.09.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in MarketAxess by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,355,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

