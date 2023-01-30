Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $199.13 million and approximately $78.73 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00012633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

