Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $405.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $380.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA stock opened at $374.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.47.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

