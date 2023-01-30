McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

