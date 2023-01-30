McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2023 guidance at $24.45-$24.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $24.45-24.95 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $379.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.69 and its 200-day moving average is $364.64. McKesson has a 52-week low of $250.64 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 63.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,609,000 after buying an additional 149,471 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
