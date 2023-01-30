MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,973 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $53,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

