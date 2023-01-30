MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of MGM Resorts International worth $44,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

