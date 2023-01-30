Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $84.10 Average PT from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.85.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

