Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

MIELY opened at $21.82 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.