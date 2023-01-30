Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
MIELY opened at $21.82 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
