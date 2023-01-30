Mizuho Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $255.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.79.

NYSE:SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

