MKM Partners Boosts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $61.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

