Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $58,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,237,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $425.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

