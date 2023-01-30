Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MCO stock opened at $319.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.42. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

