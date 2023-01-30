Morgan Stanley Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $23.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.