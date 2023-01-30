Morgan Stanley Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,440 ($42.59) to GBX 3,430 ($42.47) in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($64.13) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.