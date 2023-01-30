Morgan Stanley Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

