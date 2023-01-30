Morgan Stanley Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $88.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.