Morgan Stanley Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $275.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.79.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.74. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

