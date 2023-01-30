Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

