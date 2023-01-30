Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

