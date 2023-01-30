Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,277 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.68 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

