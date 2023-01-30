Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,221.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $940.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.