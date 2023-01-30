Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 34.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 18.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

