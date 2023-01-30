Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,807 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

