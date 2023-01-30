Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 371,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $360.77 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

