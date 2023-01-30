M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.