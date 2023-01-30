National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $27.80 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

