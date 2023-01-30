National Bank Financial Boosts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.