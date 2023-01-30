Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Insider Activity

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.