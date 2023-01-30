NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $251.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.25.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $274.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

