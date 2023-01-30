Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,985 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE stock opened at $160.68 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

