Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVB opened at $177.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

