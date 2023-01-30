Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,385 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $357.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average of $327.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

