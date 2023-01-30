Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

