Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA opened at $128.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

