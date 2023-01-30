Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $412,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 214.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NYSE NOW opened at $458.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average of $416.35.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

