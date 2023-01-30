Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $107.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

