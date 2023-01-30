Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.09 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Moody’s Company Profile

Shares of MCO stock opened at $319.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

