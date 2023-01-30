Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

