Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,690 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.24 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

About Eaton

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

