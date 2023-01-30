Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,996 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 115,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 250,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $108.73 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

