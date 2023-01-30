Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $319.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

