Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.67.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $394.41 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

