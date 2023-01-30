Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 669,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 866,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $102.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.44.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

