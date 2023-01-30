Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $482.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

