Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $85.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

